Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

