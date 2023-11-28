accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $509.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.69), with a volume of 69625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.75 million, a PE ratio of 4,134.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 680.86.

In related news, insider Steve Brown bought 500 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £3,150 ($3,978.78). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

