Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

