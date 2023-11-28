Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Up 1.8%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 151,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 167,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

