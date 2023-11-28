Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02), with a volume of 126486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.