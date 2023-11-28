ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADCT opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

