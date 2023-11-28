ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 7.4 %

AEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 5,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADDvantage Technologies Group

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.