Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AHEXY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

