Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Adecco Group
Adecco Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.