Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.68

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 2773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.