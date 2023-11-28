ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADF Group Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ADFJF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

