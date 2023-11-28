ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADF Group Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:ADFJF traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.
About ADF Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.