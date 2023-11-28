adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.94

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.94 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 14316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Separately, Bank of America raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that adidas AG will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

