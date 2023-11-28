Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 21,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,186. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Aditxt news, major shareholder Paribas Securities Corp Bnp sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $691,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,424.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aditxt in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aditxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

