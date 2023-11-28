Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $620.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,087. The company has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $625.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.43 and its 200-day moving average is $512.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.