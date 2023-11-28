Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 0.1%

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.78 ($21.74) and last traded at €19.78 ($21.74). Approximately 7,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.80 ($21.76).

Adtran Networks Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

