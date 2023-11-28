Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,651,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,255 shares during the quarter. Advantage Solutions comprises approximately 0.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.29% of Advantage Solutions worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,143 shares of company stock worth $214,636. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

ADV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 222,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,717. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

