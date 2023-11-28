Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of ATEYY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. Advantest has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Advantest alerts:

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.