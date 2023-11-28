Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 1,766.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advantest Stock Performance
Shares of ATEYY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. Advantest has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Advantest
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advantest
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.