Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.0 %
Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.15. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $171.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15.
About Aena S.M.E.
