Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.0 %

Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.15. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $171.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.