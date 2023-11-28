AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AFC Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AFCJF stock remained flat at $12.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. AFC Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $12.40.
About AFC Ajax
