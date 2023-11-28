Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. 179,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

