African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.0 days.
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
