Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.53

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 64094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday.

Afya Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $12,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Afya during the 1st quarter worth $14,949,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 448,351 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

