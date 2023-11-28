AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,287. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

