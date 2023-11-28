ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $52.00.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

