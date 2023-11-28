ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $52.00.
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
