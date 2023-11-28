AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

