Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 0.9%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 1,169,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,039,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Agronomics Stock Down 0.9 %
Agronomics Company Profile
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
