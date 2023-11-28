Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,636 shares of company stock valued at $75,654,734. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

