AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.65

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 75225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Pi Financial upgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC downgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.88.

The company has a market cap of C$103.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -12.23%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

