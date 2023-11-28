Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.51

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $114.51, with a volume of 122738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.75.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,920 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

