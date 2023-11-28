Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

