AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
