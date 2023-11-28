AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.