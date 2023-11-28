Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Down 17.9%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 8,543,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 1,379,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
