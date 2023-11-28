Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

