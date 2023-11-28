Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Holdings Increased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 1.95% of Algoma Steel Group worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,916 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.6 %

ASTL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 535,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,935. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $869.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

