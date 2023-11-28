Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.40 and last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 716338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Amee Chande purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.