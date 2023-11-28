Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $23.43. 1,183,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,543,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

