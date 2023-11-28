Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells $306,900.00 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,770,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 70,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

