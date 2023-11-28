Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.