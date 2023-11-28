Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys 614 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,602. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.