Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 810,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

