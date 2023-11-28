Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,728 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 172,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

