Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $39.99 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,761. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

