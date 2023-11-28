Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,572. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

