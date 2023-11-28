Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 243,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,558. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.