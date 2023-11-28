Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. 14,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

