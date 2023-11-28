Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 204,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 378,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275,068 shares. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

