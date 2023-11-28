Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,577 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,502,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
