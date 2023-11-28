Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

