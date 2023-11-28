Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.