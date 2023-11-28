Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,733. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

