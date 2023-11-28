Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $105.95. 2,954,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.