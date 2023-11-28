Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Sells 880 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $93,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,625. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

